Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,668 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

