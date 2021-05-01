Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,692,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,306,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,244 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,741 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $231.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

