Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

