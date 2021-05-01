Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $223.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day moving average is $205.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

