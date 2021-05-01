WestEnd Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 287,163 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $38,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,402,201. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $71.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

