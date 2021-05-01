WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $112.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,206,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $112,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,077. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

