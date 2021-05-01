Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 129.2% in April

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 59,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,497. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

