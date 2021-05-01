Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 346888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,922,000 after buying an additional 63,992 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.