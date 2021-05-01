Western Financial Corporation Makes New Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,670,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $925,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,166,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,154,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $54.98.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.