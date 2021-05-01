Western Financial Corporation Purchases 423 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Western Financial Corporation grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in ResMed were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average is $202.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.