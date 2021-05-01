Western Financial Corporation Sells 386 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Western Financial Corporation lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.41.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

