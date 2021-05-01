WEX (NYSE:WEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 23,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 349,143 shares.The stock last traded at $207.98 and had previously closed at $212.23.

The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $119,201,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $87,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WEX by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after acquiring an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 880.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after acquiring an additional 245,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.16 and a 200-day moving average of $196.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

