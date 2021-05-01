Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCP. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$5.38 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.73%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

