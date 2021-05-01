Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 379,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 173,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

