Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,886,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 252,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.78, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.92.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,173 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

