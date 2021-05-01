Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

SYY opened at $84.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

