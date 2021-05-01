Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 35,987 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.73% of ConocoPhillips worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

