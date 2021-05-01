Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000.

ESGD stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45.

