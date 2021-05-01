Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

