Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,210 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 112,341 shares during the last quarter.

WU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

