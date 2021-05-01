Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Argus upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

PNC opened at $186.95 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $189.43. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

