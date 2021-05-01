Wirex Token (WXT) Market Capitalization Tops $67.09 Million

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirex Token has a total market cap of $67.09 million and $5.12 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wirex Token has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wirex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00283241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.42 or 0.01079200 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.33 or 0.00723576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.03 or 0.99421658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wirex Token Profile

Wirex Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,800,500,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp. The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

Wirex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wirex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wirex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wirex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.