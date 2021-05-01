WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

