WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) released its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

