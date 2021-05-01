Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

