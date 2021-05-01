Woodcoin Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Woodcoin has a market cap of $941,376.46 and $118,526.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.71 or 0.05081239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.39 or 0.01728018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.91 or 0.00471875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.89 or 0.00734667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.30 or 0.00579763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00076309 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.44 or 0.00438222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

