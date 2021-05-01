World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Shares of INT stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $30.93. 603,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

