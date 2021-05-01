World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of INT stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

