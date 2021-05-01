X-CASH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $580.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $580.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005421 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,689,408,495 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

