Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Up 175.5% in April

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 175.5% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Xiaobai Maimai has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

