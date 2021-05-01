XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.08.

XPO opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $116.50. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

