XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.61) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.17. The company has a market cap of £253.32 million and a P/E ratio of 41.17. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

