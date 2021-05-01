Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,858,000 after buying an additional 321,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,021,000 after buying an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,863,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.