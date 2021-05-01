Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.52. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.29.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$34,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$595,405.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20. Insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585 in the last three months.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.