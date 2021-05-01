Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on YZCAY. HSBC downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

