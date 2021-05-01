YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $101.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YETI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. YETI has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in YETI by 69.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $258,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in YETI by 18.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

