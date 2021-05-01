Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $1.52 on Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002643 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00062975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00282219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.18 or 0.01081899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00719780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.98 or 0.99782042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

