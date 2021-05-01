Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Stock Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $44,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $177.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yiren Digital Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

