Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,808 shares of company stock worth $72,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,964 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,823. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.