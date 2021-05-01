Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.66. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 73,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,039,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $326.71. The company had a trading volume of 874,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $236.32 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.22 and a 200 day moving average of $285.27. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

