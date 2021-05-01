Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Redfin reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.78. 1,149,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,829. Redfin has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

