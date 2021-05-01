Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $11.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.42 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $13.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $49.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

Shares of GS traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 109,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32,475.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

