Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.89. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 165.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 507,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 316,387 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

