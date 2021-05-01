Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce sales of $41.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.70 million to $41.98 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $162.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $164.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $188.63 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $191.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

Shares of CTLP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. 177,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,628. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

