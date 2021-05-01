Zacks: Analysts Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post $178.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.25 million and the lowest is $176.30 million. Funko reported sales of $136.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $844.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $832.00 million to $855.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $918.38 million, with estimates ranging from $886.10 million to $960.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 793,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth $4,671,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

