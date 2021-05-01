Zacks: Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). Gogo reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Gogo has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $959.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gogo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

