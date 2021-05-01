Zacks: Analysts Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in InflaRx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 97,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,541. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.