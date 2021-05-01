Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. Kadant posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kadant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kadant by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $178.03. The company had a trading volume of 38,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,373. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

