Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post $9.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $5.26 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 326,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.