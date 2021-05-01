Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to post $9.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the lowest is $5.26 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.01 million to $50.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.53 million, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 326,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $82,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

