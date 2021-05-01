Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $47.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $52.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $198.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.16 million to $203.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $209.99 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $219.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

RPT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 457,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,747. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

